The Indian patient

Every family has a story. Sometimes, that story is extraordinary enough to be shared with the world — as a book, a song, or maybe a film. Many remarkable stories end up lost in time for want of a storyteller.

But Rajendra (Raj) Shamsher Singh Kohli and Norah Eggleton were lucky to have not one but two storytellers in the family to record theirs for posterity — their son Peter R Kohli and granddaughter Shaina Kohli Russo. Theirs is a story the authors have clearly heard innumerable times growing up. Raj & Norah is evidence of that. This is a real-life love story about two ...