The many faces of populism

No conversation on contemporary world affairs is complete without a round or two of exchanges regarding the emergence of and continuing admiration for populist and authoritarian leaders across continents, especially in robust democracies.

Most dialogues conclude on a note of depressing unanimity; the rise of this tribe of leaders is accompanied by, also partly due to, the failure of traditional adversaries to rise to the occasion and present a counter-narrative. Partha Chatterjee's book, is based on three talks he delivered in Columbia University in April 2018 as part of a lecture ...