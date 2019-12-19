The mind of a champion

At 50, Viswanathan Anand’s curriculum vitae runs to many pages. India’s first grandmaster announced his arrival on the world stage in 1987 by winning the World Junior Championship. In 2018, he won the World Rapid Championship.

In-between, he won multiple world titles, in different formats, alongside countless other successes. Obviously Anand was born with an extraordinary aptitude for this highly demanding sport. Equally obviously, he has a manic work ethic that helped him master the technical skills to maximise that talent. Less obviously, achieving such success and ...