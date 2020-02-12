The title of the book is not only provocative but also suggestive of its contents and insights. Transitions in society or politics are not new nor abnormal.

This is an inexorable law of nature; but the problem arises when the established order refuses to adjust with the emerging order or when the rising power becomes hegemonic; there lie the pangs of transition. The irony of the contemporary “new world disorder” is that a multi-polar world order is yet to be firmly established, ending American unilateralism. Ever since the Peace of Westphalia (1648), the industrialised ...