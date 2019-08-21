The paradoxical politician

From a nondescript village called Ibrahimpatti in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh to the highest seat of power in Delhi, Chandra Shekhar’s life was extraordinary by any standards. A legend in his lifetime, he embodied many contradictions: a loner who had many friends cutting across party and ideological lines and a socialist who had many capitalists as friends.

It would not be wrong to describe him as the first rank outsider in Lutyens’ power clique. The rise of Chandra Shekhar (1927-2007) was coterminous with the most turbulent phase of post-independent Indian ...