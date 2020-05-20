The promised conquered land

In Fauda, that riveting and thoroughly flawed TV series, a Palestinian girl tearfully asks the Israeli security service chief: “How long will you people persecute us?” The questioner is the daughter of a Palestinian fighter who spent decades in an Israeli prison only to be murdered by Israeli forces soon after his release.

The Israeli is trying to persuade her to reveal the whereabouts of her brother, an ambitious boxer who turned radical after his father’s murder. Her mother has been arrested and the family home in Gaza destroyed by Israeli forces to persuade her ...