The renewed interest in a widely acclaimed book on 'bullshit jobs'

In 2013, a London School of Economics anthropologist David Graeber wrote an essay titled “On the Phenomenon of Bullshit Jobs”. The essay was an overnight sensation, raking in millions of hits, was translated into many languages and quotes from the article were graffitied across the London subway.

The piece had at its heart an amusing observation: More and more people seem to be engaged in bullshit jobs. Given the viral success of the essay, Graeber followed it up with a book in 2018 that explored the theme in greater depth. In 2020, ever since the Covid-19-induced lockdown ...