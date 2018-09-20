The rule of law through 'thick' and 'thin'

Rule of Law in India Harish Narasappa Oxford University Press 206 pages, Rs 895 “We are only hanging on to the rule of law by the tiniest edges of our fingertips. We have to lift ourselves up and stand before we can begin walking the miles towards civil society,” is how Harish Narasappa ends his book, Rule of Law in India.

Rarely a truer word written, you might say, in the context of what's happening in Indian society. From the theoretical foundations of the rule of law in the Western liberal tradition to the codification of text and manifestation in ...