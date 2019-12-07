The troubling legacy of Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice of India

Ranjan Gogoi is no longer the Chief Justice of India. There is much to write about.

But this post will follow precedent (unlike some of the major judgments delivered during the ex-Chief Justice’s tenure) and focus on the law. I will not, therefore, discuss the sexual harassment allegations of April/May 2019, although they constitute an important part of the ex-Chief Justice’s legacy. I will not discuss the opacity of the Collegium or what was done to Justice Akil Kureshi, where a judge seemingly not considered “fit” to be Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High ...