The weight on India's mind: Rising psychological problems amid Covid-19

Financial uncertainty, health concerns and boredom— these are some of the issues Indians are sharing with their therapists. Psychologists say more people with mental health issues have been forced to restart psychotherapy since the lockdown came into force on March 24.

Faced with poor internet connectivity and frequent power outage, which make video chat difficult, people are opting for phone-based counselling. “People’s assumptions are getting challenged. Earlier, they felt even if they were disturbed internally, the outside — their job, their ability to ...