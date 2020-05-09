Waste no more: A housing societies that grows organic food using manure

Amid these trying times when even stepping out of one’s home to buy food is a considerable health risk, residents of at least two housing societies in Mumbai have one thing less to worry about — their daily supply of vegetables. Those living in Mahim’s Matoshree Pearl and Fortune Heights housing societies have been growing vegetables inside their respective compounds since 2018.

The green space within a compound is tended by manure, which they produce themselves by recycling biodegradable wet waste with the help of bio-composting machines. They keep the dry and ...