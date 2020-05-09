JUST IN
Waste no more: A housing societies that grows organic food using manure

Those living in Mahim's Matoshree Pearl and Fortune Heights housing societies have been growing vegetables inside their respective compounds since 2018

Topics
Organic food | waste management | waste recycling

Swarnami Mondal  |  New Delhi 

Amid these trying times when even stepping out of one’s home to buy food is a considerable health risk, residents of at least two housing societies in Mumbai have one thing less to worry about — their daily supply of vegetables. Those living in Mahim’s Matoshree Pearl and Fortune Heights housing societies have been growing vegetables inside their respective compounds since 2018.

The green space within a compound is tended by manure, which they produce themselves by recycling biodegradable wet waste with the help of bio-composting machines. They keep the dry and ...

First Published: Sat, May 09 2020. 21:28 IST

