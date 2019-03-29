West Asia's Cold War

Cold War in the Islamic World: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Struggle for Supremacy Dilip Hiro Hurst and Company, Pages 460, Rs 699 Dilip Hiro is one of the most prolific commentators on West Asia today. The London-based author of about 40 books over the past 50 years, he wrote his first study on West Asia in 1982 and has since extensively discussed developments in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine and Central Asia.

He has also commented on religious extremism in the region and energy politics. Again, he has regularly analysed social, economic and political developments in his ...