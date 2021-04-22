Why managers must be coaches too

This is a highly readable book on a subject that is thought to be specialised, but, in fact, is far from being so. The book is aimed at operating managers and not at coaching specialists or HR professionals. Given the shortening attention spans of potential readers, perhaps the book could have been crisper; however, being anecdotal, it holds the reader’s interest.

In short, buy it, read it and keep it around. The book has 13 chapters arranged in three parts covering the what, the how and the application of coaching. Ruchira Chaudhary is a professional on the subject. Yet, she places ...