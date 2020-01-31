Wine and food pairings

We all know that wine goes best with food — the question is, which wine with which food? Five hundred years back, wine was quaffed mostly by Europeans (which in those days still included the British!), who used it to wash their baked/boiled/roasted meats down (accompanied by bread and cheese and potatoes).

The cuisine was largely dry and bland, so the classical matches were “White wines with white meats (chicken, fish, seafood)” and “Red wines with red meats (beef/lamb/venison/pork)”. And that’s the way things largely stayed for a few hundred ...