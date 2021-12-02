Wisdom through maxims

Maxims for thinking analytically: The wisdom of legendary Harvard Professor Richard Zeckhauser Author & Publisher: Dan Levy Price: Rs 2,173 If people who have reached middle age reflected on some of their big decisions, they would be astounded at how lightly many of them were taken. Life-changing decisions are often made on the spur of the moment, without weighing the pros and cons or gathering inputs from informed people.

Blame it on the misplaced confidence of youth. In my own case, by the mid-30s, as my many misjudgements began to take a toll, I had the sense to ...