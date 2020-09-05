Work of arts

Nemai Ghosh’s obsession with the film auteur Satyajit Ray held him in a thrall for the 25 years he tracked and photographed his every movement, and in the years since his death in 1992 Ghosh self-appointed himself his ambassador, keeping Ray’s images and memory alive.

An exhibition of a selection of these photographs — Faces and Facets: Satyajit Ray in Colour — formed one of the exhibits of the Ghare Baire museum at the newly renovated Currency Building in Kolkata that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated in January this year. Sadly, Ghosh was missing from ...