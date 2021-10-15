Zohra Segal's many avatars

Zohra! A Biography in Four Acts Author: Ritu Menon Publisher: Speaking Tiger Books Pages: 272 Price: Rs 599 Coping with change is a difficult skill to learn, especially if you have been used to a life of comfort. When the things that you once took for granted — and assumed to be permanent — disappear overnight, there is a sudden and inexplicable loss of meaning.

You are forced to accept the new reality. You can fall apart, or you can take a breath and get yourself together to continue living. These are lessons to learn from dancer, actor and choreographer ...