1,000 biz owners to launch Paytm founder-backed social media Pepul on R-Day

-
ALSO READ
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Paytm's DRHP: User numbers to GMV growth, here're 10 things you can't miss
Paytm may skip pre-IPO share sale to fast-track listing
Paytm's Rs 16,600 cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely in November: sources
Paytm pegs IPO at $20 bn valuation, Vijay Sharma says life to become QSQT
-
After raising Rs 10 crore in seed funding last week from investors like Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Freshworks founder Girish Mathrabootham and Silicon Valley based venture capitalist firm Hourglass Venture, Chennai-based social media startup Pepul told Business Standard that it is looking to raise around Rs 200 crore by June this year for expansion.
The social media platform, focused on online ethical practices, will be launched by 1,000 entrepreneurs across the country on January 26. Pepul, founded by G Suresh Kumar, will be using an Aadhaar-based user verification system to get rid of fake accounts on its platform. "We are planning to raise around Rs 200 crore by June this year. We have already got an assurance for half of this from one of the existing investors," he said. After the launch, the plan is to expand its footprint first in countries like India, the US and the UK.
"We believe in organic growth and are trying to rope in influencers in all these countries to market the platform," Kumar added. It will be coming up with a monetization model for creators and small scale entrepreneurs by 2023. Through Aadhaar-based verification, at least 90 per cent of its users will be having a verified account."We want to increase our base to 10 million users by January 2023. Our revenue model will be a targeted advertising model looking at an audience who require it," he said.
In October, superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Vishagan too had launched a voice-based social media platform called Hoote. Through Hoote, people will be able to post 60-second voice notes instead of texts.The application comes from the company Hoote Global Technologies, which was incorporated in March 2021. The directors of the company include Amtex Group chief executive officer Sainath Pokala, Soundarya and her husband Vishagan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU