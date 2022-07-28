JUST IN

US retailer Macy's tech expense cut likely to hurt Indian IT giants
5G spectrum auction enters Day 4 as telcos up the game in Uttar Pradesh

US retailer Macy's tech expense cut likely to hurt Indian IT giants

Macy's is among the first US retailers to announce spending cuts

Topics
Macy’s | Indian IT firms | Tech firms

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 
Macy's puts India among top three focus markets
Macy’s will slash its IT budget by 10-15% this year

In a development that may hurt IT companies, US retailer Macy’s has informed its tech vendors of a 10-15 per cent cut in the IT budget for this year amid fears of a recession. The company’s decision may impact new projects, which are likely to get delayed, said sources in the know.

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 23:00 IST

