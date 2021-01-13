11 domestic companies in Hurun's top 500 list, India ranked 10th

-
ALSO READ
Hurun India Rich list 2020: Mukesh Ambani tops for 9th consecutive year
Mukesh Ambani tops IIFL Hurun Rich List for 9th year with Rs 6.58 trn asset
M-cap: Six of top 10 valued domestic companies add Rs 91,629 crore
RIL deploys Rs 35,000 crore from Jio stake sales into debt funds
RIL may remain underperformer for now amid lack of fresh triggers
-
Total 11 private Indian firms have made it to the list of 500 most valuable companies across the world, and the country is ranked 10th on the chart, according to a report.
The total value of these 11 companies grew 14 per cent and has been pegged at $805 billion or nearly a third of the Indian GDP.
All these companies in the list of non-state enterprises have gained in value during 2020, which was hit by the pandemic, barring tobacco major ITC and second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank, as per the Hurun Global 500 report.
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries leads among the local enterprises with a 20.5 per cent jump in valuation to $168.8 billion as of December 1 and is ranked 54th globally, as per the list.
Tata Consultancy Services' value grew by nearly 30 per cent during the year to take its value to $139 billion, ranking it 73rd globally and making it the second most valuable Indian firm.
The value of HDFC Bank grew 11.5 per cent to $107.5 billion Hindustan Lever ($68.2 billion, gains of 3.3 per cent), Infosys ($66 billion and gains of 56.6 per cent), HDFC Ltd ($56.4 billion, gains of 2.1 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank ($50.6 billion, 16.8 per cent in gains).
ICICI Bank's overall valuation decreased 0.5 per cent to $45.6 billion, taking it to the 316th spot in overall rankings, while ITC's value dived 22 per cent to $32.6 billion making it the 480th in the list of 500.
The report said 239 of the non-India headquartered companies have a presence in the country, with a maximum number of them having regional offices in the financial capital.
Of the 11 most valuable companies, seven have their headquarters in the financial capital, followed by one each in Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata and New Delhi, it said.
The report said the local stock market grew 12 per cent despite the pandemic, which can explain the rise in the valuations.
The list of 500 is led by consumer technology major Apple with a valuation of $2.1 trillion and is followed by Microsoft and Amazon at $1.6 trillion.
The US accounted for nearly half of the enterprises with 242 of the 500 entries, followed by China at 51 and Japan at 30 companies.
From a valuation gains perspective, China led with a 73 per cent increase by its top companies during the year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU