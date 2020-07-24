25 years since the first mobile call: Roller-coaster ride for telecom

1994: The government projects the market for mobile phones in New Delhi to be 30,000 subscribers. When Essar builds a network of 100,000 subscribers, everyone is taken aback.

In Kolkata, Modi Telstra, which launched the first mobile network, was struggling to get 30 subscribers a day. With a charge of Rs 18 a minute for voice calls and Rs 40,000 for a phone, this luxury was only for the well-heeled. 2020: The government projects the New Delhi subscribers number 53 million, voice calls are free, and India is the largest user of data in the world. A 4G phone costs Rs 500, the cheapest ...