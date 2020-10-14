3.9 million flyers in September, 66% lower than last year, says DGCA

A total of 3.94 million domestic passengers travelled by air in September this year, 66 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year, the country’s aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

With Go Air and Vistara slowly adding more flights, India’s largest airline, IndiGo’s market share came down to 57.5 per cent from an all-time high of 60.4 per cent in July.

GoAir doubled its market share from 3.8 per cent in July to 6.7 per cent in September, while Vistara’s market share increased from 4.2 per cent in July to 6.6 per cent. Starting October, both GoAir and Vistara have further increased flights.

GoAir announced an addition of over 100 new flights in its domestic network, including from its base Mumbai, besides other cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

India resumed flights in domestic circuit on May 25 after a gap of two months. Airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 60 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights.