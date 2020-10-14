3.9 million flyers in September, 66% lower than last year, says DGCA

-
ALSO READ
Government allows airlines to increase capacity upto 60% of total capacity
Covid-19 crisis: Pilots, crew are opting for leave without pay for now
Lockdown 4.0: Over 95% flight bookings for one-way trips, shows data
DGCA, airlines & 24-hr confusion over in-flight photography ban diktat
Why aviation regulator is not forcing airlines to keep middle seat empty
-
A total of 3.94 million domestic passengers travelled by air in September this year, 66 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year, the country’s aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.
With Go Air and Vistara slowly adding more flights, India’s largest airline, IndiGo’s market share came down to 57.5 per cent from an all-time high of 60.4 per cent in July.
GoAir doubled its market share from 3.8 per cent in July to 6.7 per cent in September, while Vistara’s market share increased from 4.2 per cent in July to 6.6 per cent. Starting October, both GoAir and Vistara have further increased flights.
GoAir announced an addition of over 100 new flights in its domestic network, including from its base Mumbai, besides other cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.
India resumed flights in domestic circuit on May 25 after a gap of two months. Airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 60 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU