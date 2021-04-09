JUST IN
50 mtpa capacity expansion plan is going in right direction: Ambuja Cement

Ambuja is evaluating brownfield expansions in Bhatapara and Maratha plants

BS Reporter 

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cement’s capacity expansion plan is going in the right direction with the company managing to increase the capacity in a number of its facilities across the country.

Its upcoming facility in Marwar Mundwa, Rajasthan, will enhance clinker capacity by 3 million tonne per annum (mtpa) and help improve cement sales by 5 mtpa, contributing to long term strategy of capacity expansion.

Ambuja is evaluating brownfield expansions in Bhatapara and Maratha plants. It is also looking at significant debottlenecking opportunities across all plants.

The growth plans will be executed to reach 50 mtpa cement capacity.

First Published: Fri, April 09 2021. 23:19 IST

