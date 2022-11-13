JUST IN
69% Go First flights delayed on average in past three days; DGCA to probe
Sembcorp acquires 100% stake in GIP-backed Vector Green for $474 mn
Inflation now at manageable level, expect better margins in H2: Pidilite MD
Vee Technologies announces Rs 200 crore expansion plan in TN
Mukesh Ambani to bid for football club Liverpool FC's takeover: Report
Jio strongest telecom brand in India, ahead of Bharti Airtel and Vi: TRA
Here is why bidders are keen on Future Group's logistics, warehousing arm
Sembcorp to acquire Vector Green for Rs 2,780 cr, expand India presence
BHEL's defence unit in Haridwar gets certificate to manufacture naval guns
Godrej Properties highest bidder for Noida land parcels with Rs 377-cr bid
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Sembcorp acquires 100% stake in GIP-backed Vector Green for $474 mn
Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC
Business Standard

69% Go First flights delayed on average in past three days; DGCA to probe

Airline forced to raise utilisation of its operational planes; delay as high as 82% on Saturday

Topics
Indian airlines | Domestic airlines | Commercial Airlines

Deepak Patel & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Go First
Go First has increased the utilisation of its operational aircraft to cover up the grounding of its Airbus planes

About 69 per cent of Go First's flights were delayed between Thursday and Saturday as the airline has been forced to increase utilisation of its operational aircraft with more than 40 per cent of its fleet grounded due to engine supply issues.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian airlines

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 18:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.