7 of top 10 drug brands sold in India are from multinational companies

Home-grown drug firms have 80 per cent of the Rs 1.36 trillion domestic pharmaceuticals market but when it comes to the top selling medicine brands in India, multinational companies (MNCs) rule. Of the top 10 drug brands by sales, seven belong to MNCs.

The top selling ones is of Danish drug major Novo Nordisk — an insulin medicine called Mixtard that had sales of Rs 539 crore in September on an MAT (moving annual turnover or past 12 months' sales) basis. Though a mature brand, its sales growth rate was 8.4 per cent in September, shows data from market researcher AIOCD ...