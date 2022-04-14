71% of IPL viewers get influenced by ads with Bollywood celebrities: Report

-
About 71 per cent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) viewers get their buying decision influenced if there is a Bollywood celebrity present in streaming advertisements, according to a report released on Thursday.
With the IPL fever running high across the country, a survey by digital marketing agency iCubesWire conducted among 1,000 respondents, found that 74 per cent of them agreed that their buying decisions from IPL streaming ads were influenced by such advertisements that are targeted toward children or liked by the younger age segment.
“This survey has clearly indicated that brands are still banking on Bollywood celebrities to deliver their message to end-users, a trend which we believe will continue to stay with many OTT celebrities also joining the fray,” said Sahil Chopra, CEO, iCubesWire.
The report further stated that 73 per cent of the respondents prefer watching ads that show Indian culture, or legacy.
As the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people buy products, healthcare-related ads also saw an increase during IPL streaming, with 78 per cent of respondents investing in their physical fitness and health.
According to the report, 64 per cent of the respondents like to watch IPL matches on TV, whereas 32 per cent of the people like to watch on their mobile phones. About 80 per cent of the respondents also said they like to participate in community viewing virtually and chat with friends and relatives on the streaming apps.
