79% CEOs see growth prospects for Indian economy in 2019: KPMG Report

KPMG’s fifth annual India CEO Outlook, which has made its deductions based on the views received from 125 in the country across industries, shows how the leaders see the prospect of growth for their and the country. They realise that for their businesses to be resilient, they have to be comfortable with disrupting their business models for which agility is the key.

About 69 per cent in India, the same as globally, now have structures in place to review their business models and ensure they stay competitive in the face of disruption.



