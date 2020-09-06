8 of top-10 valued firms lose Rs 1.11 trn in m-cap; ICICI, RIL worst hit

Eight of the 10 witnessed a total loss of Rs 1,11,799.05 crore in their market valuation last week, with and Limited emerging as leading losers.

Tata Consultancy Services and were the only gainers among the 10 most valued listed firms.

Last week, the BSE Sensex plummeted 1,110.13 points or 2.81 per cent amid a global sell-off and weak economic data.

The market capitalisation of tumbled Rs 25,476.75 crore to Rs 2,57,073.30 crore. The valuation of Limited (RIL) tanked Rs 24,216.53 crore to Rs 13,16,947.89 crore.

HDFC's market cap dropped by Rs 20,150.82 crore to Rs 3,17,321.63 crore and that of by Rs 17,642.8 crore to Rs 2,72,815.29 crore.

The market valuation of declined by Rs 10,951.21 crore to Rs 2,29,667.79 crore and of by Rs 6,643.75 crore to Rs 3,91,544.91 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market cap dipped by Rs 6,471.69 crore to Rs 4,99,186.72 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by Rs 245.5 crore to Rs 2,85,380.21 crore.

In contrast, added Rs 19,756.31 crore to its valuation at Rs 8,59,202.29 crore. The valuation of rose by Rs 2,641.5 crore to Rs 6,16,240.17 crore.

In top 10 list of the most-valued firm, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and in that order.