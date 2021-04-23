85% Indians see environment focused firms as better employers: IBM Study

The Covid-19 pandemic has elevated consumers’ focus on sustainability and willingness to pay out of their own pockets – or even take a pay cut – for a sustainable future, according to a new Institute for Business Value (IBV) of over 14,000 consumers in nine countries.

Nine in 10 consumers surveyed reported the Covid-19 pandemic affected their views on environmental sustainability. Covid-19 was the top factor cited in influencing their view – more than others presented such as widespread wildfires, bushfires, disasters due to weather events and news coverage on the topic.

The also revealed differences in consumer opinion across geographies, with Americans surveyed reporting the least concern about sustainability topics. For example, only 51 per cent of US consumers surveyed said addressing climate change was very or extremely important to them, compared to 73 per cent of respondents from all other countries.

“The showed respondents worldwide are increasingly concerned about the global climate crisis, and we have also observed businesses in many industries looking to take action to meet their customers’ and investors’ expectations and manage their own environmental goals,” said Dr. Murray Simpson, global lead for sustainability, climate & transition, Global Business Services. “We see many beginning to make strides to build transparent supply chains or improve energy management to reduce carbon emissions with the help of innovative technologies like AI and Blockchain.”

Half of the consumers surveyed globally agreed that climate change exposure of a company impacts investor's financial risk. At 70 per cent, Indian consumers have the highest levels of association of climate risk with financial risk.

According to the survey, many consumers are increasingly willing to change how they shop, travel, choose an employer and even where they make personal investments due to environmental sustainability factors.

According to the survey, 71 per cent of employees and employment seekers surveyed say that environmentally sustainable are more attractive employers. In addition, more than two-thirds of the full potential workforce respondents are more likely to apply for and accept jobs with environmentally and socially responsible organizations – and nearly half surveyed would accept a lower salary to work for such organizations.

Eighty-five per cent Indian respondents consider environmentally sustainable as more attractive employers.

At the same time, 48 per cent of consumers surveyed trust corporate commitments on sustainability, with 64 per cent of respondents expecting increased public scrutiny in the year ahead.

Given that one in four employees surveyed in February 2021 plan to switch employers this year, companies could face a risk of losing top talent to more sustainability-conscious competitors.

Forty-eight per cent of all personal investors surveyed already take environmental sustainability into account in their investment portfolios and a further fifth (21 per cent) surveyed say they are likely to do so in the future. 59 per cent of personal investors surveyed expect to buy or sell holdings in the next year based on environmental sustainability factors.

Many surveyed shoppers and travellers are willing to pay more for environmental sustainability. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic’s financial impact on many individuals, 54 per cent of consumers surveyed are willing to pay a premium for brands that are sustainable and environmentally responsible.

Consumers in India (63 per cent) research on personal health and wellbeing benefits information of products before purchase.

In addition, 55 per cent of consumers surveyed report sustainability is very or extremely important to them when choosing a brand – 22 per cent higher than consumers surveyed pre-Covid-19 pandemic by Slightly more than six in ten consumers surveyed said they are willing to change their purchasing behaviour to help reduce the negative impact on the environment, with consumers surveyed in India (78 per cent) and China (70 per cent) being the most willing.

With regards to travel, almost one in three respondents strongly believe their personal travel habits contribute to climate change. 82 per cent of consumers surveyed globally would choose a more environmentally friendly transportation option even if it costs more. But only 64 per cent of American respondents agreed compared to 95 per cent of Indian and 91 per cent of Chinese respondents. 95 per cent of Indian respondents are actively looking to use more environmentally friendly modes of transportation at least a little- also highest across all countries surveyed.