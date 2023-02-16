92% recruiters optimistic about hiring in first half of 2023: Naukri.com

-
ALSO READ
Army may shift Agnipath recruitment rallies from Punjab to other states
Amid falling staff strength, PSBs may soon start hiring on a monthly basis
Mumbai Angels raises $ 2mn funding for recruitment automation start-up
Info Edge slumps 10% on Rs 116 cr Q3 loss; writes-off invst in 4B Network
Day 1: IIT Guwahati bags highest foreign job offer of Rs 2.4 crore
-
Following a tumultuous layoff period, as many as 92 per cent of recruiters and recruitment consultants have expressed optimism about hiring in the first half of calendar year 2023, according to a report by job portal Naukri.com.
Layoffs, the report says, are expected to ease out. Only 4 per cent of recruiters surveyed predicted layoffs/downsizing as the dominant hiring activity in their organizations during the first six months of 2023, with IT emerging as the functional area that is expected to witness the maximum impact of hiring corrections. Other functional areas expected to exhibit similar trends include Business Development, Marketing, HR, and Operations.
Recruiters foresee maximum layoffs for senior professionals, with 20% of recruiters predicting the same. Freshers are expected to be least impacted by hiring corrections.
Around half of the recruiters surveyed foresee high attrition rates to prevail in the first half of 2023. IT roles are expected to witness highest attrition, followed by Business Development, Marketing, and HR & Administration.
1,400 recruiters and consultants representing over 10 major sectors were surveyed in the report.
Source: Naukri.com
Hiring Outlook by Recruiters in H1 CY23
% of Organizations
Hiring Across Functional Areas in H1 CY22
% of Organizations
Hiring Across Experience Level
% of Organizations
% of Layoffs in Function Areas
% of Layoffs
% of Layoffs Across Experience Levels
% of Layoffs
Projected Salary Increments by Recruiters
% of Organizations
Projected Status of Campus Hiring
% of Organizations
Source: Naukri.com
Hiring Outlook by Recruiters in H1 CY23
% of Organizations
Hiring Across Functional Areas in H1 CY22
% of Organizations
Hiring Across Experience Level
% of Organizations
% of Layoffs in Function Areas
% of Layoffs
% of Layoffs Across Experience Levels
% of Layoffs
Projected Salary Increments by Recruiters
% of Organizations
Projected Status of Campus Hiring
% of Organizations
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 20:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU