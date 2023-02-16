92% recruiters optimistic about hiring in first half of 2023: Naukri.com

Following a tumultuous period, as many as 92 per cent of recruiters and consultants have expressed optimism about in the first half of calendar year 2023, according to a report by job portal Naukri.com.

Layoffs, the report says, are expected to ease out. Only 4 per cent of recruiters surveyed predicted layoffs/downsizing as the dominant activity in their organizations during the first six months of 2023, with IT emerging as the functional area that is expected to witness the maximum impact of corrections. Other functional areas expected to exhibit similar trends include Business Development, Marketing, HR, and Operations.

Recruiters foresee maximum layoffs for senior professionals, with 20% of recruiters predicting the same. Freshers are expected to be least impacted by hiring corrections.

Around half of the recruiters surveyed foresee high attrition rates to prevail in the first half of 2023. IT roles are expected to witness highest attrition, followed by Business Development, Marketing, and HR & Administration.