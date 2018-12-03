A boost for Horlicks: Iconic brand to start life afresh under HUL

After 84 years in the country, a brand that is still remembered for its promise to make kids taller, stronger and sharper, is looking to start life afresh under global giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

What lies ahead for Brand Horlicks? Subhash Kamath, CEO and Managing Partner of BBH India who spent his growing up years in Kolkata, a city that is responsible for Horlicks’s superbrand status in the country, says that for him the taste and feel triggers childhood memories. “It is like J&J’s baby talcum powder whose smell transports you instantly into the world of ...