A deeper look at Q1FY22 show of top-4 IT players tells a different story

The Indian IT services industry has been riding on the cloud and digital transformation wave accelerated by the pandemic for the last three to four quarters, but the Q1FY22 numbers, tell a differentiated story of the top four IT services players. If one looks at just absolute numbers, Wipro seems to be leading the pack, as the acquisition of Capco has aided its growth.

Without Capco at Wipro, Infosys leads the pack in performance in Q1. Analysts that Business Standard spoke to also voted for Infosys, not only for reporting a consistent growth number but also for revising its FY22 ...