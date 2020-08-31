JUST IN
A home on rent for your furniture storage amid Covid-19 pandemic

Self-storages spaces have seen a spurt in demand from professionals in big cities who have chosen to leave for their hometowns following the lockdown

Ritwik Sharma  |  New Delhi 

The pandemic has taught Manmeet Singh that it’s far easier and cheaper to rely on a self-storage company than shifty flatmates to look after belongings in one’s absence. Singh, an IT professional, had been working in Bengaluru for a decade.

As Covid-19 forced his employer to switch to work from home until at least the year-end, like many others, he too felt the urge to return temporarily to his native Ludhiana in Punjab. He left early in June, but continued to pay over Rs 10,000 in rent for a flat he shared with two others in Bengaluru. His flatmates soon decided to ...

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 06:10 IST

