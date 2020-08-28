Are you in financial trouble? Ask your bank to restructure your loan asap

The loan moratorium ends on August 31. Retail borrowers who had availed of it will once again have to bear the burden of paying equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Some borrowers may have lost their jobs or seen salary cuts and may be facing financial stress.

There may also be borrowers who did not experience either of these events, but nonetheless chose to avail of the moratorium to conserve cash in these uncertain times. Each of these categories should respond to the end of the moratorium in different ways. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked each bank to formulate its own ...