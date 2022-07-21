'A true gentleman': TCS condoles demise of former CFO V Ramakrishnan

Former CFO of (TCS), V Ramakrishnan, fondly known as Ramki, passed away in the early hours of Thursday at his home in Bengaluru.

Ramki was the CFO of since 2017 and retired from the position in April 2021.

“We are deeply saddened about the demise of our former CFO, V Ramakrishnan in Bangalore today. Fondly known as Ramki, he will be missed by colleagues, friends, and family,” said the company in a statement.

Ramki’s career spanned across four decades in & . “Ramki’s invaluable contributions across his many roles left an indelible mark on . He was above all a true gentleman who would always have a smile and a nice word for everyone,” said the company.