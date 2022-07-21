'A true gentleman': TCS condoles demise of former CFO V Ramakrishnan

-
ALSO READ
High attrition, employee cost casts spell on IT stks; buy on dips: Analysts
TCS Q1 revenue may rise up to 16% YoY, say analysts. What brokerages expect
TCS Q1 results to set stage for IT earnings
TCS tweaks leadership, Suresh Muthuswami made chairman, North America
TCS Q1 review: Brokerages caution against early signs of demand slowdown
-
Former CFO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), V Ramakrishnan, fondly known as Ramki, passed away in the early hours of Thursday at his home in Bengaluru.
Ramki was the CFO of TCS since 2017 and retired from the position in April 2021.
“We are deeply saddened about the demise of our former CFO, V Ramakrishnan in Bangalore today. Fondly known as Ramki, he will be missed by colleagues, friends, and family,” said the company in a statement.
Ramki’s career spanned across four decades in TCS & Tata Group. “Ramki’s invaluable contributions across his many roles left an indelible mark on TCS. He was above all a true gentleman who would always have a smile and a nice word for everyone,” said the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU