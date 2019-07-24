Aadvik Foods eyes 30% camel milk output ramp up on buoyant demand

On the back of growing demand from health-conscious consumers, India's first brand, Rajasthan-based Aadvik Foods is now looking to ramp up its monthly production by 25-30 per cent.



Having launched ahead of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as Amul, Aadvik Foods has already sold 200,000 litres of in last three years.



"Our aim is to disrupt the dairy foods and milk-based products space in the country through a product range that spans across multiple categories. With an early mover advantage, we aim to capture a large share of this growing market in India by offering exceptional camel milk-based products to our consumers," said Shrey Kumar, Co-Founder, Aadvik Foods.



Aadvik Foods is currently selling 10,000 litres per month of On the back of the steadily increasing demand, the brand is now looking to escalate its sales numbers to 25,000-30,000 litres per month within the next 18-24 months.



The move to ramp up production by Aadvik Foods comes at a time when Amul has also been toying with the idea of launching camel milk across the country. Amul markets the product in Ahmedabad alone, procuring 2000 litres a day or 60,000 litres per month of milk from camel rearers. However, the dairy co-operative is now looking for a pan-India launch, by introducing PET bottles with longer shelf life.



Launched in 2016 with just one stock keeping unit (SKU), Aadvik Foods now deals in 40 SKUs including camel milk powder, flavoured milk powder and chocolates, among other things.



"Camel milk and its products have gained traction in India and across the globe due to their multiple health benefits. Camel milk is low-fat and rich in unsaturated fatty acids, essential vitamins and insulin. It is known to be beneficial for those suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes and autism, improves immunity, and is suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance. With such wide-ranging benefits, we believe that camel milk is the perfect dairy alternative that will be accepted by millions of consumers in the coming years," Kumar added.



Currently, the brand has distribution channels in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Punjab. It has also exported its camel milk powder to distributors from the US, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Products from Aadvik Foods are also available from its website and across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, eBay, Milkbasket, Shopclues, Snapdeal, and Doodhwala.