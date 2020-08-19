Abbott India: More branded products, new launches, volumes to aid gains

The Abbott India stock has gained over 13 per cent over the last couple of weeks on strong Q1 performance in a tough quarter. The company outperformed most of its peers with a 6 per cent growth in revenues and 450 basis points year-on-year (YoY) expansion in the operating profit margin.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, growth was supported by the anti-diabetes portfolio of Novo Nordisk as the acute portfolio of Abbott India underperformed. The latter segment was primarily responsible for the weak performance of the pharma sector over the last couple of months. The ...