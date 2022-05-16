ACC, Ambuja to ramp up capacity as Adani vies with Ultratech for top slot

With the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC, the Adani group is focusing on raising the capacity to 100 million tonnes per annum of both companies from the present 70 million tonnes per annum, thus taking on the industry's leader, Ultratech. Ambuja and ACC will be investing in new capacities with their own cash and taking fresh debt, analysts said on Monday.

With new aggressive owners, the expansion plans of both companies will be put on fast track with a goal to raise the capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum, bankers said. One of the first tasks of the Adani group ...