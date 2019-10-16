ACC's numbers revive hopes for cement stocks amid subdued July-Sept quarter

Pan-Indian cement maker, ACC’s decent performance, amid challenges during the July-September quarter, lifted Street sentiment, which has been subdued in the past three months due to lacklustre demand for this key construction material. As the stock of ACC closed 1.5 per cent up on Wednesday, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, and Ambuja Cement, too, gained up to 2.5 per cent.

ACC did face challenges on the volume front, while realisations declined sequentially. Yet, it was able to report an improvement in per tonne profitability aided by cost controls. Realisations, which have been ...