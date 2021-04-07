Accenture buys cloud analytics firm Core Compete for undisclosed sum

-
-
Accenture said Wednesday it has acquired Core Compete, a cloud analytics services firm headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional offices in the UK and India.
Core Compete enables digital transformations with cloud-native solutions that deliver artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based business outcomes. It has clients based across the US and UK, with particular focus on supply chain, retail and financial services.
Accenture did not disclose the terms of the transaction.
Founded in 2012, Core Compete’s team of over 260 will join Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening how the company helps clients shape and execute their cloud-based data and AI strategies to drive more business value.
“Accenture’s investment in cloud and focus on AI as an exponential source of value is exactly what we need to help broaden our impact across new markets and industries and deepen our impact with clients,” said Shiva Kommareddi, managing partner, Core Compete.
This is Accenture’s eighth Applied Intelligence-led acquisition in the past two years, building on Accenture’s growing analytics, data and AI business around the world.
Prior acquisitions include Analytics8 in Australia, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain, Mudano in the UK, Byte Prophecy in India, Sentelis in France, and Clarity Insights and End-to-End Analytics in the US.
“Over the past year we’ve seen cloud adoption increase, enabling organizations to unlock the enterprise value from data and AI strategy at speed,” said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence. “Core Compete’s approach to cloud analytics transformation helps us further accelerate time to value for our clients, giving them the right tools, strategy and talent to reap the full benefits of being data-driven,” he added.
