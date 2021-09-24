Accenture's Q4 numbers augur well for Indian IT services sector: Analysts

reported a strong set of numbers as part of its fourth quarter and full-year performance. The company also guided for a 12-15 per cent growth for FY22 as it sees demand for cloud and digital transformation driving double-digit growth. This augurs well for the Indian IT service sector and for the top-four IT services players.

also reported that its revenue for the quarter at $13.4 billion was up 24 per cent in US dollars and for the full year the company crossed the $50 billion-mark. Importantly, new bookings for the quarter were at $15 billion and for the full-year they touched $59.3 billion.

“Looking ahead, we expect Nifty IT to trade at premium to broader index driven by: (1) likelihood of double-digit revenue growth over FY21-FY24E and medium term growth resiliency due to increasing technology adoption; (2) increasing collaboration with the large hyperscalers and SaaS companies; and (3) peer set (with 20 per cent revenue growth) are trading at higher multiple,” said Suyog Kulkarni, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

One big take-aways from the results for the Indian IT services sector is that size is irrelevant if have the right business focus and offerings. When it comes to size, Accenture’s total headcount is at 624,268, besides the company has guided for a double-digit growth and some of its business verticals are growing upwards of 30 per cent.

“The frequent argument of size hampering growth seems to be challenged by leaders such as Accenture and TCS. Of course, this is not to say that of such size can keep on growing indefinitely at double digit. However, it is also equally important to consider the following— (1) Overall market share—Indian IT leaders such as TCS and Infosys are still a small portion of overall outsourced IT spending and (2) Scale should also be paired with breadth of offerings. Leaders have a far broader set of capabilities and end up addressing larger portion of IT spending pool, allowing them to grow at a solid rate on a high base,” said Kawaljeet Saluja and Sathishkumar S of Kotak Institutional Equities in their report post Accenture results.

Accenture reported attrition of 19 per cent, but the management said that they were not concerned as they have been hiring in large numbers. The situation is similar at several IT services players where attrition has hit an all-time highs. During Q4, Accenture hired 56,000 net new associates and promoted 120,000 people during the fiscal.

Two, outsourcing growth is slowing down, which analysts say will now go to pre-Covid levels. Accenture’s management, during the analyst call, also called out and said that consulting for the full year will grow double digit, but outsourcing will be in the range of high single to low double digit.

“Outsourcing revenue (more relevant for Indian IT) is guided to grow in ‘high single digit to low double digits’. This hints at deceleration in outsourcing segment vs current year (13 per cent YoY, CC) notwithstanding the ‘likely’ higher inorganic contribution and the residual base normalization. In this backdrop, as the post Covid equilibrium reaches, outsourcing growth for the should more or less revert to pre-covid level (8 per cent-10 per cent, YoY),” added Sudheer Guntupalli and Heenal Gada of ICICI Securities in their report.

With Accenture saying that the outsourcing revenues will be in higher single digit or low double digit, the numbers may also impact the Indian IT players. “Outsourcing bookings of Accenture were weak at $7.1 billion, representing decline of 5.6 per cent yoy and 2.6 per cent compared to average of last four quarters. This may cause some concern. We do expect muted TCV numbers from lndia-listed IT services companies. We expect growth for our coverage universe to be driven by increased velocity of short-cycle programs. The underlying demand dynamics are however strong; hence a muted TCV for a quarter is not a concern,” said the Kotak report.