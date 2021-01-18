Adani airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru get ACI accreditation

Adani Airports said in a statement that three of its airports – Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow - have been accredited by the Airports Council International (ACI) under the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) programme. The global recognition demonstrates the extraordinary proactive measures put in place by these airports to ensure passenger safety, it said.
The evaluation process by ACI under the AHA programme is carried out after reviewing the evidence presented based on 118 checks. The three airports have demonstrated a safe travel experience for all travelers, which is in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices.
“This accreditation is a significant step in the pursuit of reinvigorating air traffic in the wake of Covid-19 and the ensuing vaccination drive. It instills trust in health and safety standards practiced at Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mangaluru airports amidst the spread and control of the global Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. We remain committed to reinforce our preparedness with global best practices and thus ensure a safe pre and post flight experience for flyers at the three locations,” said Behnad Zandi, CEO, Adani Airports.
The ACI assessment covered the health and safety measures undertaken by the airports for passengers and staff in all the terminal areas including departures, arrivals and transfers, transportation services, food and beverage services, escalators and elevators, lounges, facilities and baggage claim area among others.
The accreditation is valid for the next 12 months. The programme is designed to help reassure the travelling public that airport facilities remain safe and that precautions are being taken to reduce health risks.
"Congratulations to the Adani Group airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru for securing the Airport Health Accreditation. With vaccine distribution underway, gaining the public’s confidence in air travel will be crucial as our industry prepares to restart and sustain continuing operations. The Adani Group airports are paving the way by providing passengers and employees globally-recognised standards on health and hygiene,” said Stefano Baronci, director general, ACI Asia-Pacific.
The ACI AHA programme enables airports to demonstrate to passengers, staff, regulators, and governments that they are prioritising health and safety in a measurable, established manner.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU