Adani airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru get ACI accreditation

Airports said in a statement that three of its airports – Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and - have been accredited by the Airports Council International (ACI) under the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) programme. The global recognition demonstrates the extraordinary proactive measures put in place by these airports to ensure passenger safety, it said.



The evaluation process by ACI under the AHA programme is carried out after reviewing the evidence presented based on 118 checks. The three airports have demonstrated a safe travel experience for all travelers, which is in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices.



“This accreditation is a significant step in the pursuit of reinvigorating air traffic in the wake of Covid-19 and the ensuing vaccination drive. It instills trust in health and safety standards practiced at Lucknow, and Mangaluru airports amidst the spread and control of the global Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. We remain committed to reinforce our preparedness with global best practices and thus ensure a safe pre and post flight experience for flyers at the three locations,” said Behnad Zandi, CEO, Airports.



The ACI assessment covered the health and safety measures undertaken by the airports for passengers and staff in all the terminal areas including departures, arrivals and transfers, transportation services, food and beverage services, escalators and elevators, lounges, facilities and baggage claim area among others.



The accreditation is valid for the next 12 months. The programme is designed to help reassure the travelling public that airport facilities remain safe and that precautions are being taken to reduce health risks.



"Congratulations to the Group airports in Ahmedabad, and Mangaluru for securing the Airport Health Accreditation. With vaccine distribution underway, gaining the public’s confidence in air travel will be crucial as our industry prepares to restart and sustain continuing operations. The Adani Group airports are paving the way by providing passengers and employees globally-recognised standards on health and hygiene,” said Stefano Baronci, director general, ACI Asia-Pacific.



The ACI AHA programme enables airports to demonstrate to passengers, staff, regulators, and governments that they are prioritising health and safety in a measurable, established manner.