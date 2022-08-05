JUST IN
NHAI violated contract sanctity, gave concessionaires undue perks: CAG
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts today: Check all key details here
Canada Pension Fund arm sells Macrotech shares worth Rs 736 crore
Tiger Global sells 2.34% stake in Zomato, sells 185 million shares
CCPA imposes fine on Amazon for selling sub-standard pressure cookers
Adani Group to acquire Macquarie road portfolio for Rs 3,110 crore
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Over Rs 2,000-cr M&As may come under Competition Commission's purview
Rs 1 lakh fine on Amazon for selling sub-standard pressure cookers
5G services may come with a premium: Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar
You are here: Home » Companies » News
NHAI violated contract sanctity, gave concessionaires undue perks: CAG
Business Standard

Adani buys Macquarie Infra's toll roads in Andhra, Gujarat for Rs 3,110 cr

The deal, executed at Rs 3,110 crore, will give Adani control over four stretches of toll roads in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat and is expected to be completed by September

Topics
Adani Group | Macquaire group | Andhra Pradesh

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Adani group, adani enterprises

Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises on Thursday signed an agreement with Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund to acquire the latter's 56.8 per cent stake in Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company Ltd (GRICL) and 100 per cent stake in Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd.

The deal, executed at Rs 3,110 crore, will give Adani control over four stretches of toll roads in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat and is expected to be completed by September, according to a company release.

Swarna Tollway has two stretches of toll roads in Andhra Pradesh — Tada to Nellore on NH-16 connecting important ports such as Chennai, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Nandigama to Ibrahimpatnam to Vijayawada.

GRICL operates two toll roads in Gujarat, where Adani owns its flagship Mundra Port — Ahmedabad to Mehsana on SH-41, with a majority of passenger traffic connecting important northern Gujarat corridors. The Western dedicated freight corridor (WDFC) will also pass through Mehsana. The second road from Vadodara is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Adani currently operates 8 Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) projects, 5 Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects, and 1 Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) road project in 10 states in India with more than Rs 41,000 crore of projects under management.
Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 09:15 IST

`
.