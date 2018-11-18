Adani Electricity powers the brand for a consumer friendly avatar

Having turned electricity supplier in August, for certain suburbs in Mumbai, Adani Electricity is working to build its brand equity.

It was a part of the recent festive celebrations in the city and with an active Twitter handle, has sought to amplify its efforts on social media. Such initiatives and engagements are aimed at winning consumer approval, but can they steer the spotlight away from the myriad controversies that the group has found itself in? The transition from ‘big boy’ power producer image to a regular electricity distributor can be daunting according to ...