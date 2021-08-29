Adani Electricity to roll out 700,000 smart meters for Mumbai customers

Ltd plans to roll out 700,000 smart meters for customers this fiscal, saying in a statement it will provide real-time consumption details and analytics to users.

Based on AEML’s submissions, for the first time the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) reduced consumer tariff by an average 18 per cent effective April 1, 2020.

The company is taking several technology-based consumer initiatives including increasing its Genius Pay Self-Help Kiosks, taking the installations from the current 96 to 200. With One Kiosk across every two square KMs of Mumbai, consumers can say goodbye to traveling long distances and waiting in long queues at the traditional consumer care centres. These kiosks will act as a single touch point for consumer applications, complaints, bill payments, amongst other services.

is investing in a Consumer Communication Module (CCM) and Customer Relationship Module (CRM), which will allow the company to service consumers more effectively and in a timely manner.

The company said the network team at AEML is commissioning new assets like distribution substations (DSS) while replacing assets like old cables, oil switchgears & transformers, old, corroded LT pillars & streetlights. These improvements are being executed while keeping in mind not only to improve the reliability and aesthetic appeal but also the safety and environmental impact.