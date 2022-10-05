JUST IN
India will give 5G the scale, says Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon
Results preview: Margin woes may not ease for IT services companies
HCL Tech to scale up Brazil operations, to hire 1,000 people in 2 years
Shopsy claims 6-fold growth in customers, orders during festive season sale
General merchandise and apparel growth key for DMart's margin gains
Sebi slaps Rs 10 cr penalty on Gautam Thapar for alleged fund diversion
Reliance Jio to start beta trial of 5G services in 4 cities on Wednesday
Tata Steel announces offloading 19% equity holding in AI Rimal to Tanmia
CCI gives conditional nod to Zee-Sony merger, formal order awaited
Wipro asks employees to report to office at least three days a week
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India will give 5G the scale, says Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon
Business Standard

Adani Enterprises announces establishment of two new subsidiaries

While Adani Disruptive Ventures aims to partner with businesses looking to create solutions through disruptive technology, Alwar Alluvial Resources will be engaged in minerals processing

Topics
Adani Group | Adani Enterprises | business

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Adani group, adani enterprises
Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, has announced two new subsidiaries.

In a note shared with the stock exchanges, Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, announced the creation of Adani Disruptive Ventures (ADVL), which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary, and Alwar Alluvial Resources (AARL).

ADVL will start conducting business soon. ADVL's website indicates that its goal is to collaborate with businesses and entrepreneurs that are looking to create solutions through disruptive technology, and help them scale up their ventures.

The mission statement of ADVL says, “As ‘your partner for growth’, ADV aims to turn great ideas into great outcomes by leveraging its existing platform to enable companies to create commercially viable solutions.”

The core group of ADVL includes Jeet Adani, vice president of group finance for the Adani Group and the son of Gautam Adani, the company's founder.

Adani Enterprises said in its disclosure, "On October 4, 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 5,00,000 each to, interalia, carry on the business of buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods, products, merchandise, services and commodities of every description and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard."

The group’s other new subsidiary, Alwar Alluvial Resources has an initial authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 10 lakh each.

The manufacturing and processing of minerals, the production of pigments and TiO2 slag, and other incidental activities related to these will be undertaken by AARL. The company will commence its business operations in due course.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 09:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.