Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Net consolidated profit at Rs 820 crore

Adani Enterprises Q3 results: The net standalone profit in Q3FY23 was Rs 269.71 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 36.46 crore in Q3FY22

Topics
Adani Enterprises | Adani Enterprise Ltd | Hindenburg Report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

The consolidated profit of Adani Enterprises in the quarter ending December (Q3FY23) was Rs 820 crore improving from a loss of Rs 11.63 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations for the flagship firm of the Adani Group increased 42 per cent to Rs 26,612.23 crore.

The net standalone profit in Q3FY23 was Rs 269.71 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 36.46 crore in Q3FY22. It was, however, lower than the net profit of Rs 469.20 crore in Q2FY23. The revenue of the firm was Rs 12,142.15 crore.

EBIDTA increased by 101 per cent to Rs 1,968 crore.

"Our success is due to our strong governance, strict regulatory compliance, sustained performance, and solid cashflow generation. The current market volatility is temporary; and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow," said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, which is battling a US short-seller’s allegations of financial wrongdoing.

Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation--allegations the business conglomerate has denied--that sparked about a $120 billion loss in the group's market value on concerns including about its ability to refinance debt.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:20 IST

