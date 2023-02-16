JUST IN
Adani Enterprises to freeze capital expenditure in new road projects

It will focus instead on completing existing ones, before committing fresh investments

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Adani group, adani enterprises
“We want the current volatility to settle down before we make any new commitments (on capex) and we don’t want our investor community to suffer due to the volatility,” company officials told analysts on Wednesday

Adani Enterprises plans to freeze investments in new road projects till the current volatility around its share price, sparked by a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, ends.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 20:15 IST

