Adani Green Energy's promoter sells shares worth nearly Rs 3,309 cr

Adani Trading Services LLP, promoter of Adani Green Energy, on Monday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 3,309 crore in the firm, through open market transactions.
According to block deal data on the BSE, the promoter sold over 3.61 lakh scrips of the firm for Rs 3,308.82 crore.
Through separate transactions, Acme Trade and Investment Ltd purchased shares of Adani Green Energy at the same price.
Adani Trading Services LLP is a promoter of Adani Green Energy and held 33.92 per cent stake, shareholding data for the September 2020 quarter showed.
On the BSE, shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd on Monday ended at Rs 953.45, higher 0.62 per cent over the previous close.
