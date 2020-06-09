Adani Green now India's largest renewable energy firm, aims 25 GW capacity

Ltd, the renewable energy company of the announced it has received approval from the Central government to construct 2 gigawatt (GW) of solar cell and module manufacturing and 8 GW of solar power plant over the course of five years. The project was won by Adani Green in November last year when the Centre had awarded a tender for power-project linked solar manufacturing.

Adani Green in the public statement issued Tuesday said this is the world’s largest solar tender. With this win, the company is also now the largest renewable player in the country with 15 GW of renewable capacity under various stages of development. ReNew Power with 8.5 GW and Azure Power with 6.5 GW are the next two.

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) invited bids for 2 GW of solar manufacturing and 6 GW of linked solar power plant. After facing delays and extensions for close to two years, the tender for solar manufacturing received bids in November, 2019. This was oversubscribed by the industry. SECI is the nodal body under ministry of new and renewable energy responsible for awarding tenders of renewable energy projects.

Adani Green submitted bid for 1 GW manufacturing and 4 GW power plant. Azure Power submitted for 0.5 GW of manufacturing and 2 GW power plant. Sources said both Adani and Azure quoted tariff of Rs 2.9 per unit. SECI officials did not respond on the development.

There was a greenshoe option for the bidders to increase the manufacturing and power generation capacity. Adani, under the greenshoe option, offered additional capacity of 1.5 GW solar cell and module manufacturing and 6 GW solar power generation. Azure quoted additional capacity of 0.5 GW manufacturing and 2 GW power generation.

“As a part of the award, AGEL will build 8 GW of along with a commitment that will see Adani Solar establish 2 GW of additional solar cell and module manufacturing capacity.



This award, the largest of its type, ever, in the world, will entail a single investment of US $6 billion and will create 400,000 direct and indirect jobs. It will also displace 900 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over its lifetime,” Adani Green said in a public statement.

“In today’s world, climate adaptation cannot be considered independent of economic development priorities and both job creation as well as decarbonization must be simultaneous objectives. The fact that renewable power will transition into becoming the world’s cleanest and most economical fuel is a foregone conclusion and the intends to play a leading role in this journey,” Gautam Adani, Chairman,

In January, Gautam Adani in a blog post on social media platform LinkedIn, had declared the group will invest 70 per cent of the capital expenditure in clean energy and energy efficient systems.

He had also said the group aims to become the world's largest solar power company by 2025 and the world’s largest renewable power company by 2030. “We feel confident that we will be able to lead one of the fastest global carbon offsets,” he had said.